A Rapid City man has been arrested and accused of murdering his brother during a fatal stabbing Monday night.
James Ladeaux, 54, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.
He's accused of stabbing his brother, 53-year-old Fredrick Ladeaux, in the alleyway between Main Street and Saint Joseph Street, near its intersection with East Boulevard.
Police received a report around 11:10 p.m Monday and found an unconscious man bleeding on the ground,and another man sitting on the ground.
The responding officer immediately began CPR on Fredrick but James got in his way, the press release says. James took out a knife and began waiving it when a second officer arrived and tried to separate him from his brother. Police tasered and detained him after he refused to drop the knife.
Medical units arrived to continue CPR on Fredrick, but he eventually died at the scene.
Fredrick's death is the second homicide in Rapid City this year. Emmanuel Hinton, 19, was fatally shot in an alley Feb. 26 and two 19-year-olds have been accused of murdering him.