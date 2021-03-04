Rapid City man accused of raping child under 13

A Rapid City man has been charged with child sexual assault and pornography crimes, including five counts of raping someone under the age of 13. There are multiple victims, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Tell Cadotte, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of first-degree rape, which is raping a child or children under the age of 13.

He’s also charged with one count of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and 19 counts of possessing, distributing and/or creating child pornography.

If convicted, Cadotte could be sentenced up to life in prison for the rape charge.

The news release mentions "victims" but police spokesman Brendyn Medina declined to share how many there are. The five rape counts could therefore involve between one and five victims.

The Rapid City Police Department rarely publicizes arrests related to child sexual assault victims in order to protect their identity but Medina said it decided to share this one because the department believes there might be more victims.

“The driving factor on this one was the potential for additional victims and hoping that by putting this out it would encourage anyone else” to come forward, he said.