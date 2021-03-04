Rapid City man accused of raping child under 13

A Rapid City man has been charged with child sexual assault and pornography crimes, including five counts of raping someone under the age of 13. There are multiple victims, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Tell Cadotte, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of first-degree rape, which is raping a child or children under the age of 13.
He’s also charged with one count of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and 19 counts of possessing, distributing and/or creating child pornography.
If convicted, Cadotte could be sentenced up to life in prison for the rape charge.
The news release mentions "victims" but police spokesman Brendyn Medina declined to share how many there are. The five rape counts could therefore involve between one and five victims.
The Rapid City Police Department rarely publicizes arrests related to child sexual assault victims in order to protect their identity but Medina said it decided to share this one because the department believes there might be more victims.
“The driving factor on this one was the potential for additional victims and hoping that by putting this out it would encourage anyone else” to come forward, he said.
Medina said he can’t say why police believe there might be more victims.
The department began investigating Cadotte after someone reported Jan. 27 that he was having inappropriate contact with a child. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at his home on Feb. 2 and collected multiple items for evidence. He was arrested Thursday “after the investigation revealed evidence to substantiate the reported claims against” him, the release says.
Cadotte has most recently been unemployed and worked in construction, Medina said.
Anyone who is a victim or has information about the case should contact Detective Seth Walker at (605) 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
The investigation into Cadotte is being investigated by the police department with the help of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
Cadotte is scheduled for an initial appearance at 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the jail website.
