Rapid City man accused of sexually abusing woman at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Rapid City man accused of sexually abusing woman at Ellsworth Air Force Base

A Rapid City man has been accused of sexually abusing a woman multiple times at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Anthony Joseph Terentino, Jr., 44, pleaded not guilty last week at the federal court in Rapid City to one charge of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of abusive sexual contact, court records show. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of the aggravated charge. 

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann ordered that Terentino should be released from jail without having to pay bond after the prosecutor and defense lawyer both said they are OK with him being released pre-trial. Terentino is not allowed to contact the victim.

Terentino’s indictment accuses him of abusing the woman during three separate incidents at the Air Force base between December 2018 and May 2019. The aggravated sexual abuse charge accuses him of using force to make the woman engage in a sex act.

The case is being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations but prosecuted by federal attorneys, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Dakota. The federal court has jurisdiction over the case since the alleged abuse occurred at an Air Force base, which is federal property. 

The Journal is waiting to hear from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota about whether Terentino and/or the victim are current or former Airmen or base workers.

Terentino will go to trial on December 15 unless he reaches a plea deal by Nov. 25, court records show. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

