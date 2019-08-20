A Rapid City man is charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to blow up the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Nazarchuk, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of threat of felony terrorism, intentionally damaging public property and meth possession, according to his criminal complaint. The threat and drug charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison while the property damage charge can be punished by up to 30 days in jail.
Nazarchuk allegedly took a video of himself damaging a county vehicle and posted it to Facebook and made the threats against the police department and sheriff's office through Facebook messages, according to police reports.
Someone reported finding a damaged Crown Victoria at the Care Campus around 11:24 a.m. Monday, according to the reports. A deputy found a broken windshield and three-inch rock next to the sedan and learned the vehicle was most recently used by the Health and Human Services department.
A few hours later, the reports say, the deputy learned that Nazarchuk had posted a video of himself damaging the car and had sent the threats over Facebook messages.
A police officer then found Nazarchuk walking with a woman and wearing a ring that goes past his finger and comes to a sharp point, like a claw, according to the reports. Nazarchuk became nervous when the officer said he was under arrest and to drop everything in his hands. The officer said he pointed his stun gun at Nazarchuk because he didn't want him to approach with the ring he was wearing.
Nazarchuk took off running and eventually stopped to take off his trench coat, holding it in front of him to avoid being hit with the stun gun, the reports say. Another officer who arrived distracted Nazarchuk so the first officer was able to hit Nazarchuk in the back with the stun gun. The officer used the stun gun again until officers were able to cuff Nazarchuk and remove his ring.
The woman who was with Nazarchuk said that he is normally a calm, sweet and non-violent person, according to the reports. But she said he became angry that day after she told him that someone had stolen from her. The woman said Nazarchuk spends a lot of time on the internet and talks about being afraid of the military and self-driving tanks but doesn't talk about hating or distrusting the government.
Nazarchuk was then taken to the hospital, according to the reports. A doctor said he needed to go to the behavioral health center because he was using meth and needed to clean up before seeing a judge. But Nazarchuk was instead turned over to a law enforcement investigator.
After law enforcement received a search warrant, they searched Nazarchuk's apartment where they found a meth pipe that field tested presumptive positive for meth, the reports say.
Nazarchuk is being held at the Pennington County Jail on a $2,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. If he bonds out, he must wear an electronic monitor, do regular drug tests and take his prescribed medicine.