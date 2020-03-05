Rapid City man admitted punching baby in the head, prosecutor says

A Rapid City man charged with aggravated child abuse admitted to punching a baby in the head, a prosecutor said Thursday at the Pennington County court.
James Cunningham, 26, made his initial appearance in court through a video feed from the Pennington County Jail where he was read his rights and told he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
The prosecutor asked for a $10,000 cash-only bond, citing the serious nature of the alleged crime. She said the baby had to be airlifted to Sioux Falls for advanced treatment. The defense lawyer standing next to Cunningham — who appeared calm during his hearing — asked for a lower bond. She cited Cunningham's military service, limited criminal history and the fact that he scored low on the Public Safety Assessment, an algorithm that measures a defendant's flight risk and chance of committing a new crime while out on bond.
Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus sided with the prosecution and set the $10,000 cash-only bond.
Cunningham, a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base, is accused of abusing a 5-month-old baby who was found unresponsive at a Rapid City home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to court documents and police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
The baby was transported to the Rapid City hospital with "serious life-threatening injuries" before being flown to Sioux Falls, Medina said.
A police investigation found the infant's injuries were caused by an assault, Medina said, and police arrested Cunningham around noon Wednesday.
The probable cause affidavit for Cunningham's arrest is sealed.
Ellsworth officials are assisting law enforcement with the investigation into the incident, which occurred off-base, an Ellsworth spokesman said in a news release.
"The Air Force takes allegations of this nature seriously and fully pursues appropriate actions," the release says. "However, military members under investigation, for any offense, are presumed innocent until proven guilty."
Hyronimus did not schedule a next court date for Cunningham.
