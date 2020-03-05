Rapid City man admitted punching baby in the head, prosecutor says

A Rapid City man charged with aggravated child abuse admitted to punching a baby in the head, a prosecutor said Thursday at the Pennington County court.

James Cunningham, 26, made his initial appearance in court through a video feed from the Pennington County Jail where he was read his rights and told he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The prosecutor asked for a $10,000 cash-only bond, citing the serious nature of the alleged crime. She said the baby had to be airlifted to Sioux Falls for advanced treatment. The defense lawyer standing next to Cunningham — who appeared calm during his hearing — asked for a lower bond. She cited Cunningham's military service, limited criminal history and the fact that he scored low on the Public Safety Assessment, an algorithm that measures a defendant's flight risk and chance of committing a new crime while out on bond.

Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus sided with the prosecution and set the $10,000 cash-only bond.