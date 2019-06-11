{{featured_button_text}}
Car Wreck

A Rapid City man was taken to the hospital after hitting a light pole at the intersection of East Highway 44 and Elk Vale Road.

 Photo Courtesy of Rapid City Police Department

A Rapid City man was arrested Monday on a host of charges after the vehicle he was driving ran a red light and then crashed at the intersection of Highway 44 and Elk Vale Road, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

John Anagnostopulos, 29, is facing DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges after police determined the crash happened when his car ran a red light around 4:45 p.m. Monday while traveling east on Highway 44. The car then swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle, which caused Anagnostopulos to lose control and strike a light pole, the police said in a news release.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Upon investigating the crash, the department said its officers observed several cans of beer in the vehicle. The drivers was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0