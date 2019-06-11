A Rapid City man was arrested Monday on a host of charges after the vehicle he was driving ran a red light and then crashed at the intersection of Highway 44 and Elk Vale Road, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
John Anagnostopulos, 29, is facing DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges after police determined the crash happened when his car ran a red light around 4:45 p.m. Monday while traveling east on Highway 44. The car then swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle, which caused Anagnostopulos to lose control and strike a light pole, the police said in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon investigating the crash, the department said its officers observed several cans of beer in the vehicle. The drivers was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.