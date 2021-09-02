Rapid City man arrested for robbing Family Fare Supermarket

A Rapid City man was arrested early Thursday morning for robbing Family Fare Supermarket, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Zachary Neely, 35, was arrested for 2nd Degree Robbery and transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Neely is accused of threatening an employee with a weapon he had concealed in his pocket and demanding money from the register.

The robbery was reported at 12 a.m. on Thursday at 751 Mountain View Road.

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office observed a man who fit the suspect description walking northbound from the area.

"The deputy exited his patrol vehicle and gave the suspect commands to stay where he was. A police officer arrived and assisted taking the suspect into custody. A search of the suspect’s person yielded a pocket knife with the blade extended that was located in his jacket pocket," the release states.

