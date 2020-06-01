Rapid City man arrested for slashing tires at Spearfish police station

Officers pursued the man to the downtown area where he was arrested near the Ace Hardware store on Main Street.

Tires from the police department, animal control and other city vehicles as well as a city employee’s personal vehicle were among those slashed. The damage is estimated at $7,500 for the tires alone.

Spearfish Police Chief Curtis Jacobs said there are some discussions to add extra lighting to the parking lots and the city is moving vehicles to more secure locations.

"It affected half of the police fleet we have," he said. It's just very disappointing someone would take this upon themselves to react in this way."

According to the release, repairs have begun but the timeline depends on the availability of tires. Jacobs said the city may need to travel to Rapid City in order to acquire all the tires necessary.

"This is a large expense the taxpayers should not have to bear," he said.

