The Rapid City man who surrendered after repeatedly shooting his gun during a four-hour long standoff Jan. 1 on Racine Street is facing 50 charges after being booked into the Pennington County Jail, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
Jordan Wounded Face, 30, was charged with 42 counts of recklessly firing a gun, six counts of firing a gun at an occupied structure, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, and ingesting a non-alcoholic substance in order to become intoxicated.
"The actions of Mr. Wounded Face put innocent members of our community and local law enforcement into great risk as he fired bullets into the neighborhood and at officers," Assistant Chief Don Hedrick said in a news release. "Law enforcement is often the point of intervention for individuals in crisis and we recognize the need to work with the criminal justice system to encourage Wounded Face to get the mental health services he needs. It was remarkable that responding law enforcement officers were able to safely subdue an active shooter without him being seriously injured or killed."
The standoff began around 9:30 a.m. when Wounded Face's mother requested a welfare check since she was concerned about her son making "scary statements," Hedrick said during the ordeal. When police arrived and contacted Wounded Face through a window, Hedrick said, he fired two shots.
What started as a welfare call then turned into a standoff with the Pennington County's Special Response Team — which consists of officers from the police department, sheriff’s office and state Highway Patrol — which locked down the 1200 block of Racine Street and evacuated neighboring homes.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said Tuesday that Wounded Face "fired 20 or more rounds" during the standoff and based on his charges, it appears he fired 42 times. A negotiator worked to make contact with Wounded Face, but when he did not answer his phone, law enforcement switched to a long-distance communication device that resembles a large megaphone.
Finally after nearly four hours, law enforcement fired gas and a “flash-bang” grenade into the home, which led to the suspect’s surrender.
Wounded Face is being held in jail without bond and is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the jail's website.