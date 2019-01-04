Rapid City police have arrested a man on charges related to a two-vehicle crash that injured five people earlier this week.
Elijah Wright, 20, of Rapid City, has been charged with driving under the influence, four counts of vehicular battery, aggravated eluding, and reckless driving and speeding, according to a news release from the police department. Wright is in custody at the Pennington County Jail.
The charges stem from a Thursday crash at the intersection of Jolly Lane and Twilight Drive, which injured Wright and four others.
Police say the incident started after law enforcement learned about a possible drug transaction involving a vehicle and armed occupants. Police said Friday the investigation has yielded no evidence of drugs or weapons in the vehicle.
A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office tried to stop the vehicle near Highway 44 and Teewinot Drive, but the car fled for two minutes through Rapid Valley on the eastern side of Rapid City.
The pursuit ended just before 9:45 a.m. when the vehicle, driving southbound on Jolly Lane, ran a stop sign at the intersection with Twilight Drive and hit a pickup westbound on Twilight.
Four occupants of the suspect's vehicle, including Wright, and one occupant of the pickup were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.