Rapid City man charged in state, federal court with threatening to shoot Trump at Mount Rushmore

The Secret Service began investing Celestine after receiving a tip that he was trying to buy a weapon from the Armslist website.

Secret Service agents recognized Celestine’s name because he contacted the agency and the FBI in the fall of 2019 to report he had a strong urge to kill rapists and heard voices telling him that Trump was a rapist. Celestine said he didn’t have the desire or means to hurt anyone, and he was calling because he didn't believe the voices and wanted to exonerate Trump.

The agents then contacted the Armslist seller, a Brookings police officer. The officer told the agents on June 29 that Celestine wanted him to ship a rifle, scope and ammunition to Rapid City by June 26.

The officer said Celestine never mentioned wanting to harm Trump but was acting strangely. He said Celestine also didn’t seem to understand firearms or how they were sold, so he reported him to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The agents then contacted Milstead and went to Celestine’s home on June 30.

The trio first spoke with Celestine’s mother who said her son has schizophrenia and hears voices, but she wasn’t concerned about him harming himself or others.