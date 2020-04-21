Rapid City man charged with assaulting Whitewood officer who shot him

A Rapid City man is accused of assaulting the Whitewood police officer who shot him at a gas station earlier this month.
Jaris Kroetch, 41, was charged April 10 — the same day as the shooting — by Whitewood Police Chief Paul Witcraft with resisting arrest, possessing drug paraphernalia and simple assault against a law enforcement officer. The Lawrence County State’s Attorney Office then charged Kroetch on April 17 with resisting arrest.
State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald shared all public records related to Kroetch’s charges with the Journal.
Fitzgerald said his office may file more charges once it receives the report from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations, which is investigating the shooting along with Highway Patrol and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
The DCI will publicly release a report on the details of the incident — and whether the attorney general finds the shooting was justified or not — around May 10.
I’m “still waiting for reports due to the serious nature of the action,” Fitzgerald said. “Other action could be taken.”
Kroetch was treated at Monument Health in Rapid City for serious but non-life threatening injuries he sustained from the shooting. He remains out of jail on a personal recognize bond and has an initial appearance scheduled for June 8, records show.
What follows is alleged in a probable cause affidavit for arrest by Whitewood police officer Joshua Bach:
Bach said he watched surveillance footage from the gas station and video from the patrol vehicle and body camera of the officer who shot Kroetch.
Staff at the Sonset Station at 1322 Laurel Street called 911 around 11:15 a.m. on April 10 to report that a man was “acting erratically” by yelling at people entering and exiting the gas station.
An officer arrived, had Kroetch perform field sobriety tests and then attempted to arrest him. Video shows Kroetch slapping the handcuffs out of the officer’s hands and running away. Surveillance from the gas station then shows the officer using a stun gun on him.
Kroetch “was described as throwing the Whitewood police officer over his shoulders as he recovered from the Taser cycle,” Bach wrote. The officer “was described as directing (Kroetch) to the ground at gunpoint.” Kroetch was then “described as fleeing to his car.”
It’s unclear who described this information to Bach and whether it was also captured on video.
The incident was witnessed by Witcraft and officer Kannesha Nept, according to the charging document from the states attorney’s office.
Officers requested a search warrant for Kroetch’s vehicle and DCI agents found marijuana paraphernalia inside, the affidavit says. Bach arrested Kroetch at 6 p.m. that day.
The affidavit does not describe the shooting and Witcraft did not return a message left by the Journal.
But he previously said Kroetch was shot after he began fighting with the officer. He said the circumstances behind the shooting — including whether the Kroetch was armed — are under review.
A witness to the incident said she did not want to speak with the Journal and another witness did not return a message.
Kroetch's lawyer said he can't comment while the case is pending. Kroetch was convicted of aggravated alluding in Pennington County in 2012, records show. He was also convicted of simple assault against a law enforcement in 2012 and 2014.
