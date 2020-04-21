Rapid City man charged with assaulting Whitewood officer who shot him

What follows is alleged in a probable cause affidavit for arrest by Whitewood police officer Joshua Bach:

Bach said he watched surveillance footage from the gas station and video from the patrol vehicle and body camera of the officer who shot Kroetch.

Staff at the Sonset Station at 1322 Laurel Street called 911 around 11:15 a.m. on April 10 to report that a man was “acting erratically” by yelling at people entering and exiting the gas station.

An officer arrived, had Kroetch perform field sobriety tests and then attempted to arrest him. Video shows Kroetch slapping the handcuffs out of the officer’s hands and running away. Surveillance from the gas station then shows the officer using a stun gun on him.

Kroetch “was described as throwing the Whitewood police officer over his shoulders as he recovered from the Taser cycle,” Bach wrote. The officer “was described as directing (Kroetch) to the ground at gunpoint.” Kroetch was then “described as fleeing to his car.”

It’s unclear who described this information to Bach and whether it was also captured on video.

The incident was witnessed by Witcraft and officer Kannesha Nept, according to the charging document from the states attorney’s office.