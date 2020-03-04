Rapid City man charged with felony child abuse as baby airlifted to Sioux Falls

A Rapid City man and a senior airman assigned to Ellsworth AFB has been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly assaulting a baby that was airlifted with life-threatening injuries to Sioux Falls.

James Cunningham, 26, is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor under the age of 7, according to the Pennington County Jail website. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 to report an "unresponsive infant" at a Rapid City home, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

The baby was transported to the Rapid City hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries" and later flown for treatment in Sioux Falls, he said.

A police investigation found the infant's injuries were caused by an assault, Medina said, and police arrested Cunningham around noon Wednesday.

Cunningham is expected to make his initial appearance at the Pennington County Court at 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to a press release from Ellsworth, the incident occurred off-base and base officials are assisting law enforcement agencies with the investigation.

