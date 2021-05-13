Rapid City man charged with murder after woman dies from rape injuries, police say

Investigation

During his investigation, Young reviewed body camera footage of an interaction Runs Above had with an officer the morning of April 22. She told the officer that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and left a “large indentation” on her head. Video footage shows that the injury had not yet turned into a bruise, Young and the officer said.

He also reviewed surveillance footage from a business that was recorded around 8 p.m. on April 22 and showed a couple walking in the area where Runs Above was found. The pair walked along Maple Avenue before going behind a building and fence. The video records movement from that rea but did not capture specific details of what’s happening.

Young noted in the affidavit that “general information about the investigation” was released to the media on April 27.

The day after the Journal article, on April 28, a woman called 911 to say Little Bald Eagle called her an hour ago claiming to be responsible for the death of the woman mentioned in the media.

The woman said Little Bald Eagle wasn’t sure if he should turn himself in or wait to be caught and that he was afraid of retaliation. She said he didn’t provide any details about the incident other than it happened about a week ago.