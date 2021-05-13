Rapid City man charged with murder after woman dies from rape injuries, police say

A Rapid City man is now charged with murder after he was accused of raping a woman and an autopsy found that injuries sustained during the sexual assault played a role in her death, according to law enforcement and police reports.
Marlon Little Bald Eagle, 58, was indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree felony murder and alternative counts of second- and third-degree rape in the April 23 death of Robyn Runs Above.
Runs Above, a 42-year-old from Manderson, was found near the railroad tracks on the 400 block of Maple Avenue with blood around her mouth and a large puddle of blood near her feet, according to a probable cause affidavit for arrest. She had a bruise to her face but no external injuries that could explain the bleeding and death.
An April 26 autopsy found “significant” internal injuries to her private parts but the medical examiner was unclear if a body part or object caused them and needed more information to identify the cause of death, the affidavit says.
Runs Above’s death was not initially shared with the media but the Journal received a tip about it on April 27.
The death was being treated as "an unattended death that remains under investigation," police spokesman Brendyn Medina wrote in an email that day. There was “nothing immediately visible that would have directly impacted death. Like a stab wound or a gunshot wound."
An autopsy was conducted but the cause of death was still being investigated, Medina said in the April 27 email. He did not mention the signs of assault or a suspicious death from the crime scene and autopsy.
“No injuries consistent with death were immediately apparent. An autopsy was performed and revealed evidence of a recent sexual assault,” Medina said in a Thursday news release announcing the indictment.
Police zeroed in on Little Bald Eagle after a woman called 911 on April 28 to say Little Bald Eagle had called her and said he was responsible for the death of the woman mentioned in the media, the affidavit says.
“We have unattended deaths all the time in Rapid City. It’s just the more public ones or ones we anticipate getting questions on,” that we share, Medina said Thursday before the Journal obtained the affidavit. “This one, it didn't appear suspicious at first and as we did our due diligence and continued our investigation into it, it started looking more suspicious.”
Medina later said he hadn’t read the affidavit and declined to comment on it, saying the case was now in the hands of the state’s attorney office.
An unattended death is when someone dies outside the care of a medical professional. This includes scenarios where people are found outside but also if they die a natural death in their home.
Felony murder is when a victim dies while someone is committing a rape, robbery or other serious felony. A defendant can be convicted of felony murder even if they didn't mean to kill or cause anyone's death.
That's the theory in this case, that Little Bald Eagle didn’t mean to kill Runs Above, according to Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo.
The punishment is still the same as other first-degree murder cases: The death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole.
The alternative rape counts mean that Little Bald Eagle could be convicted of one or neither, but not both, of the charges.
Second-degree rape, which involves force, coercion or threat, is punished by up to 50 years in prison. Third-degree rape is punished by up to 25 years in prison and involves raping someone who is unable to give consent due to being intoxicated or mentally or physically incapacitated.
Crime scene, exams
What follows is from the affidavit written by Detective Barry Young:
A man reported finding a deceased woman, later identified as Runs Above, near the railroad tracks on April 23.
Officers and Young arrived where they found Runs Above lying on her back under blankets and railroad machinery. There was blood around her mouth, a large puddle of blood and a feminine pad near her feet and blood droplets on a toolbox attached to the railroad machinery.
“The soil around her feet appeared to be disturbed and it appeared she may have been struggling to move her feet to gain traction,” Young wrote.
Runs Above had a fresh bruise to her face but no obvious external injuries that could explain the “significant” amount of blood.
The woman was brought to the hospital for a more thorough exam attended by Young and conducted by a deputy coroner with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Some of Runs Above’s clothes “appeared to have been forced up toward her waist” while her jeans were unzipped and not up to her waist. They again found no external wounds explaining the blood.
An autopsy was conducted three days later by Dr. Donald Habbe, a medical examiner. Habbe found “significant” injuries to her private parts that “would likely have caused significant bleeding.”
However, Habbe said it was unclear if a body part or object caused the injuries and that he would need to review more medical records and conduct tissue tests before identifying the cause of death.
Investigation
During his investigation, Young reviewed body camera footage of an interaction Runs Above had with an officer the morning of April 22. She told the officer that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and left a “large indentation” on her head. Video footage shows that the injury had not yet turned into a bruise, Young and the officer said.
He also reviewed surveillance footage from a business that was recorded around 8 p.m. on April 22 and showed a couple walking in the area where Runs Above was found. The pair walked along Maple Avenue before going behind a building and fence. The video records movement from that rea but did not capture specific details of what’s happening.
Young noted in the affidavit that “general information about the investigation” was released to the media on April 27.
The day after the Journal article, on April 28, a woman called 911 to say Little Bald Eagle called her an hour ago claiming to be responsible for the death of the woman mentioned in the media.
The woman said Little Bald Eagle wasn’t sure if he should turn himself in or wait to be caught and that he was afraid of retaliation. She said he didn’t provide any details about the incident other than it happened about a week ago.
An officer found Little Bald Eagle later that day, noticed what appeared to be dry blood on his jeans and brought him to the Care Campus since he was intoxicated.
Young and a sheriff's office investigator interviewed Little Bald Eagle the next day and he initially said he saw another man use an object to rape Runs Above.
Little Bald Eagle eventually said he was the one who hurt Runs Above. He said they were both intoxicated and having consensual sex.
He said Runs Above eventually started to make a “gurgling” noise and he noticed a large amount of blood on his hand before she became unresponsive.
He said Runs Above has seizures, but he wasn’t sure if that’s what was happening to her. He said she had also mentioned the bruise from her ex-boyfriend or ex-husband that she told the officer about.
Little Bald Eagle said he moved Runs Above to blankets, covered her up and told her he would be back. He then left to wash his hands and throw his bloodied jeans into Rapid Creek near the fairgrounds. It’s unclear if he ever returned.
Little Bald Eagle told the detective that he knew what he did was wrong and should have called for help, but he was scared of the blood and didn’t realize how significant Runs Above’s injuries were.
Young arrested Little Bald Eagle for second-degree rape after the interview and prosecutors formally charged him on May 3.
The murder indictment came after “further examination of the autopsy results in the investigation substantiate that injuries sustained during the sexual assault played a role in Runs Above’s death,” Medina said in the Thursday news release.
Little Bald Eagle, who is detained in jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond, is not scheduled for any upcoming court date.
Runs Above's death is the fourth criminal homicide of the year, according to Journal reports. The other victims are Andrew Bear Robe and Jesus Vance.
