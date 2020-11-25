Rapid City man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death

A Rapid City man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting a man at a mobile home on Highway 16, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Ray Sharp, 43, is charged with the second-degree murder of a 19-year-old man, the release says. The victim's identity is being withheld until family is notified.

The shooting was reported around 11:36 p.m. on Tuesday and occurred at 8980 S. Highway 16, the release says. The sheriff's office and Rapid City Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Sharp was booked into the Pennington County Jail at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 10 a.m. on Monday, the jail website says. Court documents have yet to be filed.

The Journal did not immediately receives answers from Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Helene Duhamel about:

Who reported the shooting?

How many times was the victim shot?

Did the suspect die at the scene or at the hospital?

How did the sheriff's office identify the suspect?

Did the victim and suspect know each other?

What occurred before the shooting and what is the motive?

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

