A Rapid City man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of asking someone to kill a person for him.
Christopher Conaway, 43, is charged by complaint with criminal solicitation of a first-degree murder, court records show. If found guilty, he faces up to 50 years in prison.
Little is known about the case since the police records are sealed.
Police began investigating May 10 after receiving a report that Conaway had tried to have someone kill another person, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release. In return, Conaway allegedly planned to give the killer information so he or she could steal the identities of two people.
The investigation turned up "various pieces of evidence to corroborate the report," the release says.
The news release said police are being "purposely vague" about the incident in order to comply with Marsy's Law, which gives rights to crime victims.
Conaway is being held in the Pennington County Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond and has been ordered not to contact a woman, court records show. He is expected to return to court at 2:30 p.m. on May 29.