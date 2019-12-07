A Rapid City man with a history of DUI and hit-and-run arrests is charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car Friday evening.
Zachary Fegueroa, 25, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, DUI and marijuana possession, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The department will share the name of the victim after their family is notified of the death.
Police were dispatched to the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street at 7:05 p.m. after someone reported that a vehicle hit a pedestrian before fleeing. Medics tried to save the person's life but they died at the scene.
Fegueroa was speeding and driving recklessly southbound on East Boulevard North when he hit the victim, who was walking on the right side of the southbound lane, said spokesman Brendyn Medina. He said he didn't know if the pedestrian had access to a sidewalk, and if so, if it was clear of snow and ice.
Witnesses told police that the suspect vehicle was a red Chevy Trailblazer, which was soon located at the Domino's Pizza parking lot on East North Street with fresh damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle.
Officers saw Fegueroa walk behind the business and a witness told them that he fled the area on foot. He was soon arrested at a home on the 400 block of Spruce Street.
The department is continuing to investigate the incident and Fegueroa will make his first appearance at the state court in Rapid City at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Pennington County Jail website.
Fegueroa was previously arrested and charged with a DUI, two counts of hit and run, eluding and obstruction in May, according to NewsCenter1. In that incident, Fegueroa allegedly fled after crashing into the Rapid City Public Library, and fled from police after crashing his vehicle and running away on foot.
Medina said he's not sure what the outcome of that case was.