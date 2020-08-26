Rapid City man, Colorado woman identified as victims of double homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local man and Colorado woman have been identified as the victims in Monday night’s double homicide in Rapid City.

Charles Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Ashley Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at Thomson Park on Monday night, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.

A suspect has not been identified, but the department says it believes the shooter knew the victims.

Red Willow and Nagy’s deaths raise the 2020 Rapid City homicide count to seven victims. Five of those victims were killed during four incidents in August. Only one of the four suspects has been identified.

The police department is investigating at least two other fatal shootings — including one that occurred in August — as possible homicides.