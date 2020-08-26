 Skip to main content
Rapid City man, Colorado woman identified as victims of double homicide
Rapid City man, Colorado woman identified as victims of double homicide

PHOTOS: Crime scene at Thomson Park

The parking lot at Thomson Park where victims of a double homicide were found inside a car on Monday night.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A local man and Colorado woman have been identified as the victims in Monday night’s double homicide in Rapid City.

Charles Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Ashley Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at Thomson Park on Monday night, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.

A suspect has not been identified, but the department says it believes the shooter knew the victims.

Red Willow and Nagy’s deaths raise the 2020 Rapid City homicide count to seven victims. Five of those victims were killed during four incidents in August. Only one of the four suspects has been identified.

The police department is investigating at least two other fatal shootings — including one that occurred in August — as possible homicides.

Rapid City saw six homicides in 2019, according to data on the police department's website. Yearly homicides ranged from two to nine between 2012 and 2018.

Police officers headed toward Thomson Park at 10:40 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller reported a disturbance. The caller then reported hearing multiple gunshots and when the officers arrived they found Red Willow and Nagy inside a car in the parking lot.

Evidence found at the scene may help police identify the shooter and leads police to believe the shooting was drug-related, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. He said he can’t share details about the evidence or what the 911 caller reported seeing because it may compromise the investigation. ​

Anyone with any information about Monday's shooting should contact Detective Barry Young at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

