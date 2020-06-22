Rapid City man dies in crash near Gettysburg

A Rapid City man died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash near Gettysburg in north-central South Dakota.
Joseph Skye, 35, died at the scene, according to a Monday news release from the Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 10:27 p.m. on June 18 at mile marker 209 on U.S. Highway 212, 16 miles west of Gettysburg.
Skye was a passenger in a sedan driven by Mariah LeBeau who lost control of the vehicle as the she entered a right turning curve while driving westbound, the release says. LeBeau, a 24-year-old from Aberdeen, crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound pickup.
LeBeau, who had life-threatening injuries, was taken to Gettysburg via ambulance before being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither LeBeau nor Skye were wearing seat belts.
Calen Decker, the 19-year-old driver of the pickup, had no injuries. The Gettysburg resident was wearing a seat belt.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
