Rapid City man faces life in prison after conviction for charges related to crime spree

Robertson's first-degree burglary conviction would usually carry a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison. The charge instead carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without the chance of parole due to South Dakota’s habitual offender laws.

The 34-year-old has been convicted of seven previous felonies, ranging from meth possession to grant theft to first-degree robbery, according to court records.

But Robertson, who has fought his case with multiple handwritten motions and letters from jail, is scheduled to take the "very rare" step of challenging his "Part 2 Information," the document that lists his past convictions, said State's Attorney Mark Vargo.

Most defendants admit they are the same person as the person listed in the document, but they have a right to ask a jury to prove that's the case beyond a reasonable doubt, Vargo said.

Robertson is scheduled for a July 7 trial on his Part 2 Information, court records show. If he goes through with the trial, it would be the first of its kind in Pennington County in 10 years or more, Vargo said.

Officer assault, shooting

That assault charge was made in relation to Robertson allegedly driving a stolen pickup toward Officer Joshua Hoefler.