Rapid City man facing murder charge for shooting victim in the head

One of two men arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson is facing a murder charge.

Andrew Thorson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million cash only bond at the Pennington County Jail.

Thorson is accused of killing Aronson by shooting him in the head, according to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

Thorson made an initial appearance in court on Wednesday, along with Jacob Staton, 25, who is facing an charge of accessory to murder. His bond was set at $500,000. Both suspects are from Rapid City.

Staton is accused of being present during the cleanup of the murder scene and disposal of Aronson's body, according to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office. 

Aronson’s body was found in a ditch off Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road on Monday morning. An autopsy found the manner of death to be homicide.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation of the murder. Anyone with additional information should contact PCSO Investigator Dan Lewis at 605-394-6115.

