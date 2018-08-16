A major drug bust by law enforcement in Lawrence County last summer has produced multiple plea agreements, but Eric Koller of Rapid City has decided to face trial — and claims the state's case against him is illegal.
"If someone's trying to set me up, they're doing a pretty good job of it," said Koller, 33.
In January 2017, two Spearfish residents overdosed on the synthetic drug fentanyl. Within a month, law enforcement investigators had cast a wide net and made multiple arrests. In June, a grand jury recommended filing 50 felony drug counts against nine Northern Hills residents, including supposed kingpin Eric Reeder. Many of the nine pled guilty to lesser charges and are now in state prison or on probation. But two — including Koller — did not. Koller is charged with three felony counts, including two for possession and one for conspiracy to distribute. His scheduled two-day trial begins today in Deadwood at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
In interviews with the Journal, Koller alleges two criminal informants are being used against him in violation of due process.
"They say I'm guilty of selling meth," he said. "I'm only guilty of having a car and giving someone a ride."
Koller says police presented evidence at the grand jury that showed the Rapid City man attempted to sell meth the night he gave Terry Geib a ride to Roy DeShaw's hotel room at the All-Star Traveler's Inn in Spearfish. DeShaw, Koller says, wore a recording device as a criminal informant.
The grand jury transcript is sealed under court rules.
However, court records presented by Koller's legal team to the 4th Judicial Circuit show that DeShaw was on a suspended sentence with probation terms stating he would not associate with illegal activity or use drugs. Any bargain police may have made to turn him into a criminal informant, Koller said, would violate those terms.
In April, Koller's attorney, Nathaniel Nelson, presented motions to Judge Eric Strawn to sanction law enforcement for using DeShaw and suppress any evidence obtained by him.
"The conduct in this case is shocking to the conscience and violates evolving standards of fundamental fairness," Nelson wrote.
Judge Strawn denied the motion in May.
Law enforcement and Deputy State's Attorney Brenda Harvey declined to comment, citing the trial.
In June, Reeder pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges for the fentanyl deaths of 23-year-old Carerra Hall and 38-year-old Troy Kuntz. He is now serving a 16-year prison sentence. Earlier this summer, Ashley Kuntz, 33, of Spearfish, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter.