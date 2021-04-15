Rapid City man found guilty of raping three girls after first trial ended in a hung jury

A smiling 15-year-old girl ran with her arms open through snow flurries to hug a loved one outside the Pennington County Courthouse after learning a jury convicted the man who raped her and two other children.

The Thursday afternoon news was especially emotional since the first trial of Teddy Guzman ended in a hung jury after all but one juror agreed he was guilty.

"What these girls have been through in the pursuit of the truth has been hell, and I am so proud of them and so grateful to the jury for seeing that what happened to them was a horror and for putting an end to Teddy Guzman's reign of terror," prosecutor Lara Roetzel said through tears outside the courtroom.

"I think we had one problem with a particular juror member and I think sometimes it's hard for people to believe that terrible things really happen, but they do," Roetzel said of the first trial. "It's a terrible business to have to put victims through this experience and there's a lot of things wrong with the criminal justice system that makes children relive this trauma, which is why I'm so proud of these girls for being able to go through it a second time."

The girls have all changed and struggled after their assaults, witnesses testified.