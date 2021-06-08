Rapid City man free after feds, jury dismiss murder and gun charges

Stoldt said Pond and Little Hawk began to argue and everyone got out of the car except Pond. The pair continued to argue and Pond, still sitting inside the car, eventually shot Little Hawk.

Little Hawk died at the Colorado hospital on Dec. 11.

Myers then interviewed Fred Bagola, one of Little Hawk’s friends, on Jan. 7. Bagola said he spoke on the phone with Little Hawk soon after he was transferred to the Colorado hospital. He said Little Hawk told him Pond shot him.

Pettigrew interviewed Lashawn Poor Bear on Jan. 12 who said her mother told her that Pond and a friend came to her house with a gun looking for Little Hawk on that Nov. 21, the night before the shooting.

Lashawn said her mother told her that Pond and the friend saw a vehicle arrive that they thought belonged to Little Hawk. The pair “took a position like they were going to shoot” the person but didn't fire once they realized it wasn't Little Hawk.

Lashawn also explained that Little Hawk had been dating her sister, Adaynia. She said Pond sent Adaynia a Facebook message that said he accidently shot Little Hawk.