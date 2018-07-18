A Rapid City man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for breaking a man’s leg when he plowed a car into a group of basketball players.
Lantz Apple, 20, had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for seriously injuring then 17-year-old Dayton Mesteth at an outdoor Rapid City basketball court in October. Apple admitted running into Mesteth with his car, causing a leg fracture and coming back around to try hitting Mesteth again.
Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky said the incident was “pretty darned close to a terroristic attack” on an indiscriminate group of people, and it’s fortunate not more people got hurt.
Apple apparently rode with two people to the basketball court, located at the corner of Waterloo and Omaha streets. Apple was seated in the back but switched seats with the driver. He then drove toward the players, hitting Mesteth. The incident was captured on camera.
Pennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Stacy Wickre recommended a 12-year prison sentence, saying Apple had been trying to kill Mesteth, who is now 18. Apple was initially charged with attempted murder and another count of aggravated assault, which have been dismissed in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Authorities said Apple told them he couldn’t remember the attack after having blacked out. Investigators said he fled the scene and appeared to have been hiding the vehicle underneath boxes and other objects when it was found.
Defense attorney John Murphy said Apple admitted having an alcohol problem and was seeking long-term treatment. This was his first felony. Murphy had recommended a suspended prison sentence, county jail time and substance abuse treatment.
The motive of the attack isn’t clear. The judge said Apple wrote to him, blaming the basketball players and their gang affiliations. Murphy said he couldn't confirm the gang factor.
“I wish you luck, I really do,” Gusinsky told Apple. “You really need to think about how you wanna live your life.”