Rapid City man identified as person killed in shootout with Rapid City police

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person killed during a Wednesday afternoon shootout with Rapid City police officers.

Anthony Angel, 30, died Thursday morning after being shot by an officer and taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to the Attorney General’s Office and Police Chief Karl Jegeris.

The Attorney General’s Office and Jegeris both said the incident began during a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. But they have not shared if the stop was for an alleged traffic violation or another reason.

It's also unclear where Angel was sitting in the vehicle and what kind of weapon he used. The Attorney General's Office did not release the name of the officer who shot Angel.