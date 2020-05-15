Rapid City man identified as person killed in shootout with Rapid City police

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person killed during a Wednesday afternoon shootout with Rapid City police officers.
Anthony Angel, 30, died Thursday morning after being shot by an officer and taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to the Attorney General’s Office and Police Chief Karl Jegeris.
The Attorney General’s Office and Jegeris both said the incident began during a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. But they have not shared if the stop was for an alleged traffic violation or another reason.
It's also unclear where Angel was sitting in the vehicle and what kind of weapon he used. The Attorney General's Office did not release the name of the officer who shot Angel.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of East Saint Patrick Street and East Highway 44 after officers began "what was possibly going to be a routine traffic stop and it was nothing close to routine," Jegeris said Wednesday at the scene.
There were three men in the vehicle and "one of the occupants rather quickly got out and began firing upon the officers," Jegeris said. “Clearly, the suspect was intending to shoot a police officer.”
“They immediately exchanged gunfire," Jegeris said of Angel and the officers.
The police chief said Angel hit a patrol vehicle but no officers. Jegeris said the officers fired back and shot Angel, who was taken to Monument Health.
It’s unclear if the two others in the car were released or arrested. Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney, said Thursday that he couldn't comment on any possible pending charges.
The investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigations, said Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office. The DCI report and whether the Attorney General finds the police shooting to be justified or not will be released in about 30 days
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.