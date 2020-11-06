 Skip to main content
Rapid City man indicted in fatal Rosebud shooting
A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in relation to a fatal May shooting in Rosebud, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s office in South Dakota.

Joshua Walking Eagle, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 for the May 29 killing of 48-year-old Lloyd Walking Eagle. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim are related.

Joshua pleaded not guilty Thursday at the federal court in Pierre to the murder charge and a charge of using a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

He killed Lloyd with a shotgun, according to the news release. The shooting happened in the afternoon near the All Stop gas station in Rosebud, FBI spokesman Kevin Smith previously told the Journal.

Joshua is being detained in jail pre-trial. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

