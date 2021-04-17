Rapid City man now accused of raping fourth girl

The second jury made its decision after 4.5 days of testimony from the victims, one of their parents, experts and officials involved in the investigation.

The jurors also heard from the fourth victim, who is now 18.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors learned about the fourth victim after law enforcement began investigating Guzman in 2017, Roetzel said. However, the girl wasn’t ready to testify about what happened to her when the other victims went to trial in 2020.

The fourth victim "was able to find the strength to come forward this time,” Roetzel said.

Guzman, handcuffed and dressed in a gray, striped prison uniform instead of the formal wear he donned during his trial, had his initial court appearance for his new charges through a video feed from the jail on Friday morning.

He said he wanted attorney Conor Duffy to continue representing him but defense lawyer Matthew Rappold said Duffy has too many upcoming trials to handle Guzman’s new charges.

Rappold said he didn’t know enough about Guzman and the charges to make a bond request.

Kelsey Weber, one of the prosecutors for Guzman’s recent trial, cited his recent convictions and the seriousness of his new charges when asking for a $500,000 cash-only bond.