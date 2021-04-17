Rapid City man now accused of raping fourth girl

A Rapid City man convicted of raping three girls is now accused of raping a fourth victim.
Teddy Guzman, 38, allegedly raped and sexually abused a girl in 2015 and 2016 when she was 13- and 14-years-old, according to an indictment filed Wednesday.
Guzman is charged with two counts of second-degree rape — which is forceable or coerced rape — two counts of having sexual contact with a child and one count of sexual exploitation. He also has a no-contact order for the victim.
The rape counts each carry a maximum punishment of 50 years in prison, but Guzman is already facing multiple life sentences.
A Pennington County jury convicted Guzman on Thursday of three counts of first-degree rape for raping three girls under the age of 13 and having sexual contact with one of them. Each of those rape convictions has a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.
This was Guzman’s second time being tried on those charges after a 2020 trial ended in a hung jury because one juror believed he was not guilty, prosecutor Lara Roetzel said on Thursday.
The second jury made its decision after 4.5 days of testimony from the victims, one of their parents, experts and officials involved in the investigation.
The jurors also heard from the fourth victim, who is now 18.
Prosecutors learned about the fourth victim after law enforcement began investigating Guzman in 2017, Roetzel said. However, the girl wasn’t ready to testify about what happened to her when the other victims went to trial in 2020.
The fourth victim "was able to find the strength to come forward this time,” Roetzel said.
Guzman, handcuffed and dressed in a gray, striped prison uniform instead of the formal wear he donned during his trial, had his initial court appearance for his new charges through a video feed from the jail on Friday morning.
He said he wanted attorney Conor Duffy to continue representing him but defense lawyer Matthew Rappold said Duffy has too many upcoming trials to handle Guzman’s new charges.
Rappold said he didn’t know enough about Guzman and the charges to make a bond request.
Kelsey Weber, one of the prosecutors for Guzman’s recent trial, cited his recent convictions and the seriousness of his new charges when asking for a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison granted Weber’s request, adding to Guzman’s $200,000 cash/surety bond from his previous charges.
“Have a good day,” Guzman told Morrison as he walked away from the jail podium at the end of his hearing.
Guzman does not yet have an arraignment date for his new case. The sentencing hearing for his recent convictions is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 8.
