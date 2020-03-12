Rapid City man now charged with murder after baby dies

A Rapid City man charged with child abuse for allegedly punching an infant in the head is now charged with murder after the baby died earlier today, nine days after being assaulted.

James Cunningham, 26, was charged by complaint Thursday with second-degree murder, according to Lara Roetzel, chief deputy at the Pennington County State's Attorney Office.

Cunningham, a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base, was originally charged with aggravated child abuse on March 3. The charge was upgraded to murder after the baby died this morning, Roetzel said.

The infant would have turned 6-months-old on Friday. The Journal does not identify minor victims or their relationship to the defendant without the permission of a family member.

The baby was found unresponsive at a Rapid City home around 5:30 p.m. on March 3, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The infant was transported to the Rapid City hospital with "serious life-threatening injuries" before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, Medina said.