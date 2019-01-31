A Rapid City man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Thursday after originally being indicted on first-degree murder for the 2017 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee.
Maricelo Garcia, 22, pleaded guilty at the state courthouse in Rapid City in a room filled with Farlee's loved ones. Farlee's smiling face appeared on T-shirts, buttons and jewelry.
As part of the plea deal, the prosecution will ask for no more than a 45-year sentence, said Matthew Rappold, one of Garcia's lawyers. The maximum punishment for first-degree manslaughter is life in prison. If Garcia had been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have faced life in prison or the death penalty.
Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle accepted the plea but unlike in most cases she did not ask Garcia to explain what he did. Instead, she held up a document he signed outlining what he admitted to and asked if he agreed with what it says.
Pfeifle also said that if after reading Garcia's pre-sentence report and letters from Farlee's family she decides to sentence him to more than 45 years, she will let the defense lawyers know so they can choose to withdraw the guilty plea and take their chances at a trial. To withdraw a guilty plea, a defendant usually has to submit a motion asking the judge permission to do so.
After the hearing, none of Farlee's family members wanted to discuss the plea deal, but some are expected to share victim-impact testimonies during Garcia's sentencing at 9:30 a.m. on April 18.
According to his obituary, Farlee grew up on a ranch near Dupree, was a successful pool player, had a close relationship with his family, and enjoyed the outdoors and following sports.
He lived in Rapid City with his girlfriend, who was pregnant, according to a police report. On Oct. 4, 2017, Garcia showed up at the couple's home and began fighting with Farlee. After Farlee shut the door of his home, Garcia kicked the door open, shot Farlee in the chest and fled with Cierra Walks.
Farlee later died at the hospital. Garcia and Walks were apprehended two days later after being found in a remote area on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Walks is accused of helping Garcia avoid arrest and is scheduled for a March 4 jury trial to face her charge of being an accessory to a crime, court records show.
Before Thursday's hearing, Garcia tried to have statements he made to investigators thrown out.
His lawyers argued in a February 2018 motion that his arrest was illegal because it occurred in "Indian Country" on a state warrant. The statements should not be used because they were the “fruit of an illegal arrest," they wrote.
But in September 2018, Wipf Pfeifle sided with the prosecution and ruled the arrest was legal so Garcia's statements were admissible. She wrote that leadership from the Pine Ridge Reservation gave permission to a U.S. Marshall to arrest Garcia and Walks.