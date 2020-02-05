Rapid City man pleads guilty but mentally ill in armed standoff case

What follows was reported in an affidavit for Wounded Face's arrest:

Wounded Face's mother called 911 in the morning of Jan. 1, 2019, to say he was making loud noises, throwing things around and may be "dusting," a slang term for getting high off of inhalants.

After a police officer identified herself and asked to speak with Wounded Face, he fired shots. The Rapid City–Pennington County SRT responded and locked down the 1200 block of Racine Street and evacuated neighboring homes.

Wounded Face continued firing more than 20 rounds toward law enforcement, vehicles and stores across the street, hitting a Subway six times and an urgent care once. He came out after law enforcement put gas cartridges inside his home.

During two interviews, Wounded Face said he was depressed and hoped to die via "suicide by cop." He said he was was high from using alcohol and dust-off, a brand of compressed air used for cleaning.