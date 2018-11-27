A Rapid City man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a case that involves 15 counts of rape, kidnapping, assault and child pornography possession.
Andrew S. Johnson Jr., 26, faces up to 195 years in prison if found guilty in the 7th Circuit Court in Rapid City.
He is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of simple assault.
One of the rapes occurred at a park, and the aggravated assaults involved choking or smothering the victim, court records say.
Johnson is also charged with five counts of child pornography for creating or possessing videos of his alleged victim, who was a 16- and 17-old girl between June 2017 and January 2018, when the alleged crimes took place.
Johnson was initially charged on Feb. 2, 2018, with kidnapping and assaulting the girl on Jan. 28, 2018. Later that month, he was indicted on 14 counts and later pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He returned to court on Tuesday to plead not guilty to a fifth simple assault charge that was added to a new indictment on Oct. 31.
Johnson has been out of jail since May 1 after posting a $15,000 cash bond on April 27, court records show. After he was released, prosecutors requested that the judge modify the bond conditions by requiring Johnson be subject to electronic monitoring.
Paul Andrews, Johnson's lawyer, wrote that he objected to the request since his client was following all current conditions, such as a no-contact order with his alleged victim, and because the state failed to request monitoring during previous court dates.
"The state's motion is nothing more than an unwarranted attempt to add conditions to Johnson's bond that it could have sought previously but chose, for whatever reason, not to," Andrew wrote. "The state now seeks to close the barn door well after the horse has left."
He said Johnson's father was able to collect the $15,000 cash bond from friends and family.
Johnson is set to return to court for a status update at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15.