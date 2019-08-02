The Rapid City man charged with kidnapping his former partner for nine days last month pleaded not guilty Friday as the woman he allegedly abused watched from the courtroom audience.
Jesse Sierra, 33, entered his plea at the federal court in Rapid City, where he's charged with kidnapping and aiding and abetting the kidnapping of Esther Wolfe from July 13 to July 21. Kidnapping carries a maximum punishment of life in prison, according to federal law.
Wolfe, who wore a thick, white bandage on her cheek and had a swollen face 12 days after she was found, sat silently in the audience next to several of her relatives during Jesse's brief court appearance.
Jesse and his brother, Dustin, kidnapped Sierra from Rapid City and brought her to various locations on the Pine Ridge Reservation and northwest Nebraska, according to an FBI affidavit in support of their criminal complaint. Along the way, Jesse beat, raped and emotionally abused Wolfe, tied her up with Christmas lights, made her go inside a shallow grave and forced her to call police to say she was OK, the affidavit says. Wolfe was found July 21 at a hospital in Chadron, Neb.
The FBI agent based his case off an interview Wolfe gave to other law enforcement officials and phone records and physical evidence that corroborated her allegations.
Jesse and Dustin, who pleaded not guilty Wednesday, are being detained in the Pennington County Jail until they have their detention hearings. Jesse is also charged with physically and sexually assaulting Wolfe in Nebraska state court.