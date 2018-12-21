A Rapid City man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in a child pornography case.
Alan Campbell, 28, also known as Alex Nolan and Ari Alexander Nolan, was sentenced Dec. 17 in Rapid City after pleading guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography.
He's now serving 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Campbell was accused of raping a teen who was unconscious after using drugs under a bridge in September 2015.
At the time, a prosecutor referred to Campbell as the "Pied Piper" of society’s most vulnerable children, and the judge said he wished he could give him more than the maximum sentence of 10 years.
The child pornography conviction stems from the investigation into his sexual assault case, according to the statement of facts document signed by Campbell.
In March 2016, a detective with the Rapid City Police Department reported that during her investigation into the assault case she found Campbell's Facebook page and it appeared he was exchanging child pornography, the document says. A detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, a nationwide inter-agency group, confirmed that Campbell had sent and received child porn multiple times.
Messages from Campbell included questions asking "do you have any more pics of naked lil boys" and "got any kid videos," the document says. The people he swapped child porn with live outside the United States.