A Rapid City man's conviction and death sentence for a 1992 murder were affirmed Friday by the United States Court of Appeals for the 8th Judicial Circuit.
The court affirmed Charles Russell Rhines’ conviction and death sentence for the murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer in Rapid City on March 8, 1992, according to a news release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.
A Pennington County jury convicted Rhines of first-degree murder in 1993 and sentenced him to death. The conviction and sentence were affirmed on direct appeal by the South Dakota Supreme Court in 1996. Rhines then challenged his conviction and sentence in state and federal habeas corpus proceedings.
Rhines could still ask the full Federal Circuit Court to reconsider its decision or petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal.