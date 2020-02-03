Rapid City man's rape case dismissed 4 days before trial

But the case was dropped Jan. 24 "for the reason that is is in the best interests of justice," Lara Roetzel, chief deputy state's attorney, wrote in the dismissal.

"It was cancelled for further investigation and also to coordinate prosecution with the two other agencies that have pending charges against him," Roetzel told the Journal. "It's just prioritizing what prosecution would be most effective in what order" and the charge could be brought against him at a later date.

"It's certainly frustrating when you put a lot of effort into something," Roetzel said when asked if it was upsetting to drop a case that involved a multi-state investigation and legal battle about whether the placenta could be used. "But it's important for a prosecutor to consider the bigger picture and where my case fell into the bigger picture, and so it was in the best interest of justice that my case not proceed first."

The dropped Pennington County indictment was the first of Hankins' three recent indictments to be filed, but it involved the lowest-level crime.