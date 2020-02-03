Rapid City man's rape case dismissed 4 days before trial

A prosecutor dismissed a Rapid City man's rape case four days before he was set to go to trial in Pennington County, court records show. But Nathan Hankins still faces a first-degree rape case in Lawrence County and a child pornography case in federal court.
Hankins, 27, was set to go to trial Jan. 28 after he was indicted in September 2018 on a charge of fourth-degree rape for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl (the age of consent in South Dakota is 16) earlier that year.
Prosecutors planned to use a placenta sample from the victim as evidence during the trial after a judge ruled a Rapid City police officer didn't need a warrant to collect it from a Colorado abortion clinic because Colorado's laws don't require a warrant for "medical waste." DNA tests from the sample, Hankins and the mother show that Hankins "could not be excluded as the father," court records say.
But the case was dropped Jan. 24 "for the reason that is is in the best interests of justice," Lara Roetzel, chief deputy state's attorney, wrote in the dismissal.
"It was cancelled for further investigation and also to coordinate prosecution with the two other agencies that have pending charges against him," Roetzel told the Journal. "It's just prioritizing what prosecution would be most effective in what order" and the charge could be brought against him at a later date.
"It's certainly frustrating when you put a lot of effort into something," Roetzel said when asked if it was upsetting to drop a case that involved a multi-state investigation and legal battle about whether the placenta could be used. "But it's important for a prosecutor to consider the bigger picture and where my case fell into the bigger picture, and so it was in the best interest of justice that my case not proceed first."
The dropped Pennington County indictment was the first of Hankins' three recent indictments to be filed, but it involved the lowest-level crime.
Fourth-degree rape is a Class 3 felony punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Hankins was indicted in December 2019 in Lawrence County on two counts of first-degree rape against an 8-year-old, a Class C felony punishable by up to life in prison. He was charged by complaint in federal court that same month with receiving child porn, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 for people with previous sex-crime convictions.
Hankins was previously convicted of the fourth-degree rape in Pennington County in 2014 but all details of the incident are sealed. He had to register as a sex offender due to that case, his federal affidavit says. He was charged in federal court after Google, a national child-protection organization and local law enforcement allegedly found him in possession of more than 100 child porn photos and videos. The status of the case is unclear because it's now under seal.
Hankins was transferred from the Pennington County to the Lawrence County jail, Roetzel said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.