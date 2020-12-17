Rapid City man sentenced after chaotic car chase ending in car rammings, shooting

What follows is from the factual basis document signed by Lafferty:

Lafferty’s gun charge relates to him trying to buy a semi-automatic pistol from First National Pawn in Rapid City in October 2019. Lafferty falsely said he had never been convicted of a felony when he has two previous felony drug convictions.

He had an arrest warrant for the gun charge when he was approached by an Oglala Sioux officer in December of that year.

The officer was dispatched for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a gate at a home at the end of Cedar Butte Road off BIA 2. Lafferty fled through the Pine Ridge Reservation into Pennington County, reaching speeds of more than 100-miles per hour while sometimes driving in the wrong lane.

Surrounding agencies — including Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Pennington and Custer County sheriff’s offices — began to assist. Lafferty pulled over at one point and the officer pulled out her gun to tell him to surrender.

Lafferty sped away again and drove through a gate into a rural residential property in Hermosa. Law enforcement tried to box him in but he rammed into multiple patrol vehicles, causing serious damage.