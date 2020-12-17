Rapid City man sentenced after chaotic car chase ending in car rammings, shooting

A Rapid City man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he led multiple public safety agencies on a high-speed car chase that ended after he rammed into multiple patrol vehicles, fended off a Taser, was hit with pepper spray and a bullet, and crashed into a ditch.
Uriah Lafferty, 35, was sentenced last week at the federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to assault on a federal officer, possessing and intending to sell meth, and making a false statement while buying a firearm.
Lafferty was also ordered to pay restitution for the damage he created during the chase: $21,765 to the Oglala Sioux police, $3,563 to Highway Patrol and $564 to a local property owner.
He was originally indicted on five counts of assaulting federal officers and one count of conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of meth between 2014 and 2019.
“These crimes are gut-wrenching and there is no question that this sentencing is just," Robert Perry, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Rapid City, said in a news release.
"The FBI is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes in Indian Country and we, along with our federal state, local and tribal partners, will continue to work together to pursue people like Mr. Lafferty,” Perry said. “The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting all of our communities, helping victims and ensuring that justice is served.”
What follows is from the factual basis document signed by Lafferty:
Lafferty’s gun charge relates to him trying to buy a semi-automatic pistol from First National Pawn in Rapid City in October 2019. Lafferty falsely said he had never been convicted of a felony when he has two previous felony drug convictions.
He had an arrest warrant for the gun charge when he was approached by an Oglala Sioux officer in December of that year.
The officer was dispatched for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a gate at a home at the end of Cedar Butte Road off BIA 2. Lafferty fled through the Pine Ridge Reservation into Pennington County, reaching speeds of more than 100-miles per hour while sometimes driving in the wrong lane.
Surrounding agencies — including Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Pennington and Custer County sheriff’s offices — began to assist. Lafferty pulled over at one point and the officer pulled out her gun to tell him to surrender.
Lafferty sped away again and drove through a gate into a rural residential property in Hermosa. Law enforcement tried to box him in but he rammed into multiple patrol vehicles, causing serious damage.
Lafferty refused to get out of his car so a state trooper broke his window while an Oglala Sioux officer pepper sprayed him. The trooper tried to use his Taser on Lafferty but Lafferty swatted it away and again tried to flee.
Three of the law enforcement officers had to jump away to avoid being hit and a deputy marshal responded by firing his gun four times into the car. One of the bullets hit Lafferty in his arm.
Despite suffering from the pepper spray and bullet wound, Lafferty was able to drive away before he crashed into a ditch. Officers arrested Lafferty and found meth and a digital scale inside his car.
Lafferty was taken to the hospital for his gun shot wound, the FBI previously told the Journal.
