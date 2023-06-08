A 30-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced May 25 to six years probation and a 15-year suspended prison sentence for fourth-degree rape that occurred last spring.

Micah Medalen pleaded guilty to the charge March 9. Before entering into a plea agreement, he also faced 10 possession or distribution of child pornography charges and one count each of solicitation of a minor, furnishing a minor with alcohol and violation of a no contact order.

Fourth-degree rape is defined as sex with a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 who is three years younger than the perpetrator. The victim in Medalen's case was 15 years old. He was 29 at the time.

Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle ordered Medalen register as a sex offender within three days, submit himself to alcohol testing twice a day, attend Alcoholics Anonymous at least once a week, as well as undergo a mental health evaluation and go through Pennington County's Cognitive Behavioral Interventions for Substance Abuse (CBISA) program.

The judge also banned Medalen from being around children under 18, the victim or the victim's family. She also banned Medalen from possessing pornography of any kind.

Wipf Pfeifle told Medalen, "You have a lot of work to do to avoid prison."

Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond asked the court to sentence Medalen to 15 years in prison with five suspended.

Hammond pointed out Medalen was on probation for "yet another charge involving a child" when he was arrested. Court records show Medalen pleaded guilty in 2019 to child abuse and was given a 10-year suspended sentence and six years of probation.

"He didn't just violate probation," Hammond said. "He did so with gusto — having sex with a minor and keeping pictures and videos on his phone."

The judge called the behavior "hideous," but stated she did not find a penitentiary sentence is "warranted at this time."

Hammond said the "only appropriate answer" for Medalen would be a prison sentence, stating a psychosexual evaluation determined he is likely to offend again.

The court denied Medalen's defense attorney John Murphy's request to have an expert witness testify during the sentencing. Murphy said the expert would have testified that giving the psychosexual evaluation was inappropriate given his client's low IQ.

Murphy said his client is a "substantially impaired person," noting his IQ score is 68. The majority of people — 68% — have IQ scores between 85 and 115, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Murphy pointed out his client, despite his impairment, "has stayed employed for five years."

He also said Medalen "took responsibility and knows he put the victim through an "embarrassing and traumatic event" before asking for a probationary sentence so Medalen can work on his alcohol abuse issues, which have "plagued him."

Medalen chose not to speak on his own behalf at his sentencing.