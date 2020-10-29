Rapid City man sentenced for robbing knife store with gun

A Rapid City man who robbed a knife store at gunpoint and was accused of setting a house on fire will avoid prison if he completes a 16-month addiction program, pays more than $26,000 in restitution and follows other probation conditions.

Daniel Kline, 19, was sentenced last month after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery for stealing $350 from the Knifeworx store at Rushmore Mall on Jan. 13, court records show.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of first-degree arson and labeling him a habitual offender for having at least one prior felony conviction.

Kline displayed a gun while demanding money from the knife store on Jan. 13, according to police. He was arrested the next day after police sent the SWAT team and say he set fire to a home on the 700 block of St. Cloud.

