A Rapid City man was sentenced on Tuesday for embezzling nearly $25,000 from a non-profit that provided legal services to low-income individuals on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
Kevin S. Lewis, 56, was sentenced to one year in federal prison for theft from a program receiving federal funds.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office, Lewis was employed as the managing attorney for Dakota Plains Legal Services Pine Ridge office when the theft occurred. Lewis embezzled $24,857.75 that rightfully belonged to DPLS, and used the money for his own benefit.
“This defendant was placed in a position of public trust," U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said. "He broke that trust by stealing money from a program intended to serve those in need."