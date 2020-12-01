Rapid City man sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder of Pennington County deputy

A Rapid City man was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum punishment of 50 years in prison for the attempted-first degree murder of a Pennington County deputy during a July 2017 incident in Box Elder.
"That day will forever be burned into my memory," Jakob Whittle said during his victim impact statement. Cruz DeLeon "decided to take my life so he could live his" outside of jail.
More than 30 law enforcement officers packed a courtroom at the Pennington County Courthouse to support Whittle, who is now an agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation. DeLeon, 24, had about five supporters in court.
DeLeon hung his head throughout the hearing and laid it on the table as he listened to Judge Jeff Davis sentence him to 25 years in prison for attempted murder and 25 years for committing a felony while armed with a gun. Both sentences are the maximum available and state law says the firearm charge must be served consecutive to any other conviction. DeLeon will receive 1,168 days of credit for time served in the Pennington county Jail.
Davis said he gave the maximum punishment because DeLeon still believes he is the victim, he received 70 write-ups in jail, and his history of drug use makes him a danger to himself and the community.
DeLeon, who was 21 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to the two crimes last month. Whittle was at a Box Elder home on July 31, 2017, to serve an arrest warrant on a woman when he approached DeLeon, who was sitting in a car, according to the factual basis document DeLeon signed. Whittle asked DeLeon for his identification but he refused to provide it so Whittle ordered him to get out of the vehicle. DeLeon instead started the car and Whittle opened the door to remove DeLeon, who slapped his hand away.
DeLeon then pointed a handgun at Whittle, the document says. Whittle stepped back and fired twice, hitting DeLeon once in the arm. DeLeon also fired two rounds but did not hit Whittle. Whittle later found two spent casings.
The factual basis document and DCI report on the shooting make it clear that DeLeon directly pointed his gun at Whittle and that both men fired at each other, but it does not clearly describe who shot first. Several witnesses in the DCI report say it was DeLeon who shot first. Whittle said he didn't realize DeLeon had fired the gun until he found spent rounds, which the state lab matched to DeLeon's weapon
The attorney general ruled the shooting justified, saying Whittle was allowed to shoot DeLeon since he had a deadly weapon pointed at him.
As part of the plea deal prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, meth possession and false personification.
They also dropped three separate cases against DeLeon, including a May 2020 charge of possessing an unauthorized item in jail and a September 2017 charge of simple assault against jail guard. The third case involves drug and firearm charges from early July 2017, before the incident with Whittle.
Victim impact
Whittle said July 31, 2017, started like a normal patrol day. He said he volunteered to respond to a request from a rookie Box Elder police officer to serve a felony warrant to Cassandra Quiver.
Pennington County States Attorney Mark Vargo said body camera footage shows Whittle making "professional, polite and appropriate contact" with DeLeon once he arrives at the scene. This was a "good cop dealing with a really bad man."
Whittle said he spoke with DeLeon and realized he wasn't being truthful about his name. He later realized that DeLeon didn't want to be caught since he had an arrest warrant as well as a gun and meth in his car.
"In less than one minute he decided he would try to kill me," Whittle said.
Video shows DeLeon pointing his gun at Whittle at close range, Vargo said. He said DeLeon, who has been using drugs since elementary school, later admitted to being high on meth and bath salts during the shooting.
Whittle said the situation was dangerous because there were children at the home who could have been shot.
"Thank God (DeLeon) is not a good shot and I am," he said, explaining that he wasn't trying to kill DeLeon but disarm him by aiming at his arm.
Whittle said that if DeLeon had killed him he would have left behind his mother who was dying of cancer and his wife Bridget, who was eight months pregnant with their first child.
The shooting has been an "immense burden on my mental and emotional health" and still causes nightmares and night terrors, he said.
"I remember time seeming to stop," Bridget said of when her husband called to say he was involved in a shooting.
Bridget says she is now anxious when her husband doesn't text or call back right away, that she's afraid it means something bad happened to him.
Both Bridget and Jakob said they want DeLeon to go to prison for the rest of his life — a sentence that wasn't an option. Vargo asked for the maximum 25-year sentence for the attempted murder charge and at least 10 years for the firearm one.
DeLeon said in his pre-sentence interview that he is the victim because Whittle approached him due to racial profiling (DeLeon is Native American) and shot him, Vargo said. Vargo said the only time DeLeon showed some remorse was when he agreed with the interviewer that he would have been upset if someone pointed a gun at him like he did to Whittle.
Vargo also said that DeLeon has threatened staff and damaged property in jail while assaulting staff and inmates.
'Snap decision'
Defense lawyer Gregory Sperlich asked Davis not to impose the maximum punishment because while DeLeon made a "terrible, terrible decision," it's different from attempted murders where people ambush law enforcement.
He said DeLeon, who has two children, was in a "terrible mental state" due to drug use and "made a snap decision" to shoot at Whittle.
Sperlich said his client has taken responsibility by pleading guilty and that he didn't want to put Whittle and his family through the pain of a trial. He said DeLeon's behavior in jail is influenced by the struggle of being in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day since July 2017.
DeLeon decided not to speak during the hearing. His mother, April Hussman, said after the hearing that she planned to speak but left the courtroom because she was intimidated by the large law enforcement presence and got upset after the Whittles said they wanted her son to go to prison for life. Hussman said she was sitting right outside the courtroom but Sperlich didn't go check to see if she was ready to speak.
Hussman said her son has suffered in solitary confinement where he's "treated like an animal." She said he "didn't get proper justice" because the judge and law enforcement assumed he was guilty from the beginning. She also said she thinks DeLeon pointed but didn't fire the gun at Whittle.
DeLeon's former defense lawyer previously asked Davis to suppress all evidence gathered and observed after Whittle made contact with his client, according to a motion to suppress. He said Whittle had no reason to approach DeLeon, order him out of the car and try to open the door since there was no "reasonable suspicion that criminal activity was afoot."
Whittle saw that DeLeon was "extremely nervous" and hesitant to provide his name so he asked DeLeon to exit the van, Vargo wrote in his response. DeLeon eventually agreed and began opening the door but then closed it and tried to start the vehicle. That's when Whittle tried to remove DeLeon himself before DeLeon pointed the revolver at him, Vargo wrote.
He said Whittle was justified in approaching and giving orders to DeLeon but even if it wasn't justified, DeLeon firing at Whittle was a new criminal act and shouldn't be suppressed. Davis rejected the motion to suppress but didn't explain why, his court order shows.
