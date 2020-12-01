Rapid City man sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder of Pennington County deputy

Whittle said the situation was dangerous because there were children at the home who could have been shot.

"Thank God (DeLeon) is not a good shot and I am," he said, explaining that he wasn't trying to kill DeLeon but disarm him by aiming at his arm.

Whittle said that if DeLeon had killed him he would have left behind his mother who was dying of cancer and his wife Bridget, who was eight months pregnant with their first child.

The shooting has been an "immense burden on my mental and emotional health" and still causes nightmares and night terrors, he said.

"I remember time seeming to stop," Bridget said of when her husband called to say he was involved in a shooting.

Bridget says she is now anxious when her husband doesn't text or call back right away, that she's afraid it means something bad happened to him.

Both Bridget and Jakob said they want DeLeon to go to prison for the rest of his life — a sentence that wasn't an option. Vargo asked for the maximum 25-year sentence for the attempted murder charge and at least 10 years for the firearm one.