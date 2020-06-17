Rapid City man sentenced to 50 years in prison for New Year’s armed standoff

“It’s really important that the system treat this person,” he said.

Defense lawyer Matthew Laidlaw told Gusinsky that sending his client to prison is taking a gamble between treatment and torture because under South Dakota law, the plea of guilty but mentally ill guarantees Wounded Face will receive a mental health evaluation but only “may” receive treatment.

“That’s a big may” and you have “no oversight” over the Department of Corrections, you just have to trust they’ll do the right thing, Laidlaw told Gusinsky.

The DOC could chose to send Wounded Face to HSC, Laidlaw said. But he pointed to testimony from Manlove who said he’s visited mentally ill people who deteriorated while in prison or were locked up in solitary instead of getting the care they need.

Laidlaw told the Journal that judges can’t mandate a defendant be treated at HSC if they’re sent to prison, they can only do so as part of a probation sentence.

So Laidlaw asked Gusinsky to sentence Wounded Face to probation with 25 years suspended so he could be treated at HSC but sent to prison for up to 25 years if he breaks any rules.