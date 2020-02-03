Rapid City man sentenced to prison after being found with 19 stolen weapons in hotel room

A Rapid City City man will spend nine years in prison after being found with 19 stolen firearms in a motel room.

Cory Myers, 45, was sentenced at the federal courthouse in Rapid City last week after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm, court records show. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing a stolen firearm and possessing meth with the intention to sell it.

Myers' conviction stems from a Jan. 3, 2019 incident when deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office were trying to serve him and Esmeralda Stands, a 38-year-old from Rapid City, with warrants, according to the factual basis document he signed. The deputies found the pair at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Rapid City and when they opened the hotel room, Myers ran out another door. The deputy who chased Myers saw him take a gun out of his jacket. But Myers lost his balance and ended up dropping the weapon, a stolen semi-automatic pistol loaded with 10 rounds.

