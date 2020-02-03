Rapid City man sentenced to prison after being found with 19 stolen weapons in hotel room

A Rapid City City man will spend nine years in prison after being found with 19 stolen firearms in a motel room.
Cory Myers, 45, was sentenced at the federal courthouse in Rapid City last week after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm, court records show. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing a stolen firearm and possessing meth with the intention to sell it.
Myers' conviction stems from a Jan. 3, 2019 incident when deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office were trying to serve him and Esmeralda Stands, a 38-year-old from Rapid City, with warrants, according to the factual basis document he signed. The deputies found the pair at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Rapid City and when they opened the hotel room, Myers ran out another door. The deputy who chased Myers saw him take a gun out of his jacket. But Myers lost his balance and ended up dropping the weapon, a stolen semi-automatic pistol loaded with 10 rounds.
You have free articles remaining.
After obtaining a search warrant, the document says, deputies found 18 more firearms that had been reported stolen from a storage unit in Rapid City. They also found several antique firearms. Myers isn't allowed to posses any gun since he was previously convicted of a felony (conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine).
Stands was previously sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $972 in restitution after pleading guilty to possessing a stolen firearm, court records show. It's unclear what the restitution is for and who she is paying it to. As part of Stands' plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing meth with the intention to sell it.
Court records do not say if Myers and Stands stole the weapons from the storage unit, or if they only came to possess them. There are no details about how the theft took place.
The investigation into Myers and Stands was conducted by the Rapid City Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.