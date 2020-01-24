Rapid City man sentenced to prison for killing brother he loved

She noted James' violent criminal history, his pattern of violating protection orders, and the fact that he kept drinking and using meth after attending treatment five times, most recently in 2017. She said James didn't just kill his brother and hurt his family, but threatened officers and made the community feel unsafe. Wipf-Pfiefle also said she can't understand why James was carrying a knife while drinking, and why he spent his last $5 on more alcohol to share with his brother after they had just talked about needing to quit or they may die. And Fred did die thanks to alcohol, she noted.

On the other hand, Wipf-Pfiefle told James, he is the only defendant in her 4 1/2 years working as a judge to thank jail staff and take full responsibility for their crime and alcohol use rather than blaming it on someone else. As someone who's lost a son, she added, she related to James' comment about sometimes wishing it was him who died but wouldn't want Fred to feel the pain of being the one to survive.

It's clear that James has a supportive family and can be a productive member of society with "so very much to offer" when sober, Wipf-Pfiefle said before wishing James luck in his future.

Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

