Rapid City man sentenced to prison for killing brother he loved

A Rapid City man described as "inseparable" from his younger brother was sentenced to prison Friday for fatally stabbing his loved one during a drunken argument.
You have "so very much to offer" when you're sober but "this is what happens when we have drugs and alcohol and we carry weapons," Judge Jane Wipf-Pfeifle told James Ladeaux, Sr.
Wipf-Pfiefle sentenced James to 10 years in prison — the maximum punishment for second-degree manslaughter — with three years suspended and credit for the 311 days he's spent in jail for killing his brother Fred.
James, 55, pleaded guilty last month after originally being charged with first and then second-degree murder, plus two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement.
Lara Roetzel, chief deputy state's attorney in Pennington County, asked for a 10-year sentence, saying James has a violent criminal history, needs to face consequences, and is benefiting from pleading to a lower crime. James would have been sentenced to death or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder, and sentenced to life if convicted of second-degree murder.
Surveillance videos show that the brothers were walking around, arguing and fighting before the March 18, 2019 stabbing, Roetzel said.
Fred, 53, was found dead in the alley between Main Street and Saint Joseph Street near the intersection with East Boulevard around 11:10 p.m that night, according to a news release at the time.
Police found Fred "laying in blood" and James sitting on the ground next to him, crying with a bottle of vodka at his feet a knife in his hand, Roetzel said. An officer used a stun gun on James after he wouldn't get out of the way and waved his knife around as the officers tried to help Fred.
"I killed my (expletive) brother ... take me to jail," James was recorded saying in the police car, Roetzel said.
James later admitted to detectives that he stabbed his brother in his neck, she said, adding that officials found that Fred died from a single wound that cut his carotid artery and that both men were extremely intoxicated.
This is a "tragedy that I can't even imagine for the Ladeaux family," Roetzel said.
Defense lawyer Matthew Skinner asked the judge to consider a sentence of probation.
"This was a reckless killing and a tragedy," not an intentional killing like murders are, he said. And James "completely accepts what he did."
More than a dozen of the Ladeaux brother's friends and family members were in the court, and four spoke on James' behalf.
All described the brothers as best friends, said the killing only happened due to alcohol, stressed that James has taken responsibility for his actions, and asked the judge for leniency so James could support his family and work on his sobriety.
You have free articles remaining.
"I miss Fred, I miss both of them,' said Florence Janis, James and Fred's mother. James "would have never have done that if he wasn't drinking."
Janis cried as she explained how her sons have always been close. She recalled 3-year-old James and 2-year-old Fred crying and hugging each other when they reunited after living in different towns.
Mike Red Cloud said his younger brothers were "inseparable."
He said James was a construction worker and father of four who cared for his wife as she died of cancer. James later graduated from a technical college and found a new partner, but fell into drugs and alcohol after they broke up.
"I love my dad and I miss him," said Sandra Wright, who cried as she said she knows her father would forgive James.
Wright, 30, told the Journal that Fred had five children, several grandchildren and was a compassionate, helpful person who was always laughing.
Chissie Spencer said he "watched a man change" as James participated in the Seven Directions Lakota cultural program at the Pennington County Jail. He said James was quiet at first but later opened up, and now leads Lakota prayer groups.
Spencer said James can succeed if he becomes sober and leans on his family and Lakota spirituality for support.
James cried and laid his head down upon the table before reading from a letter.
"My brother's blood is on my hands," James said. "I accept what I've done."
James apologized to his family and said he misses and thinks about his brother every day. Before he killed his brother, James said, they spent the day talking about their children, finding jobs, and how they needed to quit drinking or else it could kill them.
James said he became suicidal in jail but found support through the Seven Directions program, corrections officers and the fact that he knew Fred would want him to live. He said he sometimes wishes it was him who died but then thinks about how he wouldn't want Fred to feel the pain he feels now.
"Drugs and alcohol destroyed my life" and I need to become sober and support my family, James said.
Wipf-Pfiefle called this a "very challenging case."
She noted James' violent criminal history, his pattern of violating protection orders, and the fact that he kept drinking and using meth after attending treatment five times, most recently in 2017. She said James didn't just kill his brother and hurt his family, but threatened officers and made the community feel unsafe. Wipf-Pfiefle also said she can't understand why James was carrying a knife while drinking, and why he spent his last $5 on more alcohol to share with his brother after they had just talked about needing to quit or they may die. And Fred did die thanks to alcohol, she noted.
On the other hand, Wipf-Pfiefle told James, he is the only defendant in her 4 1/2 years working as a judge to thank jail staff and take full responsibility for their crime and alcohol use rather than blaming it on someone else. As someone who's lost a son, she added, she related to James' comment about sometimes wishing it was him who died but wouldn't want Fred to feel the pain of being the one to survive.
It's clear that James has a supportive family and can be a productive member of society with "so very much to offer" when sober, Wipf-Pfiefle said before wishing James luck in his future.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.