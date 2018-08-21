A weekend shooting has turned deadly after the victim succumbed to injuries sustained from the gunshot wound.
Rapid City police are now investigating the incident as a homicide, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Nathan Graham of Rapid City, who was shot around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 17. After reports of a shooting, RCPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street. Upon arrival, police located Graham laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police located a juvenile male suspected to be involved in the incident and, as of Saturday, he had been taken into custody. His name was not released since he is under 18.
During the course of the investigation, police located another juvenile male suspected to be involved in the incident. He has also since been taken into custody. No one else is believed to have been involved during the shooting incident.