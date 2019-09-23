A Rapid City man who was convicted for seeking help to murder his late wife's doctor has been sentenced to prison.
William Thoman, 63, was sentenced Friday by Judge Jeff Connolly to 15 years in prison with 10 years suspended and nearly a year of credit for time served, said defense lawyer Ellery Grey.
The sentencing came after a four-day trial where a Pennington County jury found Thoman guilty of criminal solicitation for asking an acquaintance to aid and abet the murder of Dr. Mustafa Sahin in September 2018.
The jury said he was guilty of asking Ken Jones to help him obtain a gun to commit the murder but not of soliciting a hitman to kill the doctor.
Thoman was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, but the prosecution dismissed the charge right before the trial, according to Grey.
Sahin, a former oncologist at Regional Health in Rapid City, did not testify during the sentencing hearing. Former city councilman Ron Sasso, a friend of Thoman, testified on behalf of the defense, Grey said.
During the trial, prosecutors Trevor Thielen and Kelsey Weber argued that Thoman took deliberate steps to solicit the murder of Sahin. Sahin said he immediately fled for his safety after learning about Thoman's plot and eventually decided to permanently leave Rapid City and his job because he thought about the incident each morning when he arrived at work. Testimony also came from Jones, law enforcement, two inmates at the Pennington County Jail and others.
Grey argued his client was a grieving, angry and "cantankerous old man with no filter" who made crass comments but never actually planned to hurt Sahin. Thoman did not testify.
Thoman now awaits a second trial after being charged with two additional murder solicitation counts for allegedly asking the two inmates to help him find someone to kill Jones and Jane Wipf-Pfeifle, the judge originally assigned to his case.