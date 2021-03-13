Rapid City mother enjoying freedom after receiving commutation from Trump

She said she didn’t think about selling dangerous drugs to people since “everybody I knew was using.”

Once I was in therapy in prison "I was outside of the box so I could see inside of the box and it was an ugly thing, the harm that I did to the community,” Roach said.

Mario eventually began giving Roach meth to use for herself.

“Pretty soon Mario kind of controlled me with the drug,” she said. “He kept me high every day for the majority of the time I was with him.”

“Eventually the addiction was just horrible and I wanted to get away from him but I was scared. The addiction is what kept me with him. Sometimes I felt strong enough to walk away, and I would, but then he would threaten me, tell me he was going to kidnap my kids," Roach said.

She said Mario once picked up her children from their elementary school even though he wasn’t on any approved list.

Roach said she stopped selling meth once Mario died in 1995.