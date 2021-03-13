Rapid City mother enjoying freedom after receiving commutation from Trump

LaVonne Roach sat on her son's couch in Rapid City last month, holding a smart phone she recently learned how to use after being released from prison thanks to a commutation from President Donald Trump.
Being with her son and seeing the introduction of the tiny tech-packed phones were just two of the experiences she missed during her 23 years locked up in three federal prisons.
“Oh my god, I just broke down” when I received the commutation, said Roach, a Lakota mother of three. “It was finally over.”
“Finally I can hug my daughters, finally I can see my grandkids and hug them and not worry about them having to be quiet if they're visiting, like they're little prisoners,” she said. “Finally I get to drive in the car and I can do whatever, go and buy a soda, or some chips or whatever I wanted."
Roach was among the 144 people and seven South Dakotans who received pardons or commutations from Trump on Jan. 20, his last day in office.
Roach “had an exemplary prison record and has tutored and mentored other prisoners” and “has a strong family support system to help her transition back into the community,” the Trump administration said in a news release.
“All of my time I fought to get out. I did deserve to do some time but not 30 years,” said Roach. “It felt like finally that what I've done with myself and my time made a difference, or that somebody recognized it," she said.
Roach was 33 in 1997 when she was sentenced at the federal courthouse in Rapid City to 30 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine.
She was prosecuted by Mark Vargo, a former federal prosecutor and the current Pennington County State’s Attorney. Vargo, who has embraced criminal justice reform efforts, attended her welcome home party.
“He’s definitely a changed man,” he said he was happy I was out of prison, Roach said.
Roach, 56, will be on supervised release for five years and plans to work in a field where she can help prevent teens from going down the road she did.
“I want to dedicate my life to my church, my family, helping the youth and the women,” she said.
Meth addiction
Roach, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, grew up in Rapid City. She attended local schools but dropped out in seventh grade.
Roach began using marijuana at a young age but hadn’t heard of meth until the early 1990s, when her boyfriend Mario asked if she could help him sell some.
She said she didn’t think about selling dangerous drugs to people since “everybody I knew was using.”
Once I was in therapy in prison "I was outside of the box so I could see inside of the box and it was an ugly thing, the harm that I did to the community,” Roach said.
Mario eventually began giving Roach meth to use for herself.
“Pretty soon Mario kind of controlled me with the drug,” she said. “He kept me high every day for the majority of the time I was with him.”
“Eventually the addiction was just horrible and I wanted to get away from him but I was scared. The addiction is what kept me with him. Sometimes I felt strong enough to walk away, and I would, but then he would threaten me, tell me he was going to kidnap my kids," Roach said.
She said Mario once picked up her children from their elementary school even though he wasn’t on any approved list.
Roach said she stopped selling meth once Mario died in 1995.
Roach’s mother brought her to the hospital after sharing that the meth was impacting her brain, ability to sleep and making her suicidal. She stayed in the hospital for a few days, began taking antidepressants and did well while living with her mother for six months.
But she said she sold a meth a few more times after being approached by Sergio, her friend’s boyfriend, who made up a story about how he owed money to someone so needed to sell the drugs or else he would be killed.
“Like a dummy, I asked around again” to find buyers, Roach said.
After the Drug Enforcement Administration raided her home around 1996, she moved to Sioux Falls where she worked two jobs and attended therapy with her children.
After she was indicted in 1997, Roach said, an agent promised she could avoid prison if she cooperated by giving him information about more serious dealers.
“I never contacted him, of course, because I was scared” that Mario’s sources would harm me, she said.
Roach said she took her case to trial because Sergio falsely told law enforcement that she was selling massive amounts of drugs when she had only sold his drugs a few times.
“I take my responsibility” for what I did but “Vargo made me into this big, major kingpin with millions of dollars' worth of drugs … he blew it out of proportion, bad.”
Prison life
Roach spent time in two California prisons and one in West Virginia.
“The hardest part was seeing my family suffering. My kids needed me,” said Roach, who has a son and two daughters. “To me that was the punishment, is being removed from your family.”
Roach had already begun healing between the raid and her indictment and went to prison with the same goal.
“My mindset was that I was going to benefit from this time that they had given me, and make myself a better person and a stronger person so that when I went home I could do better for people and myself,” she said.
Among other activities, Roach joined a Native American talking circle, attended therapy and addiction programs, shared her story with high-risk teens, and received associate degrees in accounting and being an administrative assistant and paralegal.
Roach used her paralegal skills to work on her case and teach legal research to her fellow prisoners.
“The majority of them are in there because of men” who got them into crime or put the blame on them, she said. “The majority of them were all abused” but there are some prisoners were are real predators.
Roach worked to better herself in prison but still had to deal with unfair and dangerous treatment. She said she was thrown in solitary confinement after reporting an assistant warden who replaced their Native American regalia with paper feathers and painted over the windows on their cells so prisoners only had a small slit to see out of. Drugs were readily available thanks to guards or visitors sneaking them in.
She said she nearly died after becoming sick at another prison, and internal affairs threatened her at the hospital since they were mad her relatives were calling the prison out of concern for her health.
"It's difficult to go through life without any physical contact in prison" where inmates aren't allowed to hug each other and can only give one hug to their visitors, Roach said.
Clemency process
Roach first applied for clemency under President Barack Obama but was “devastated” to learn her lawyer sent in the application past the deadline.
Her case was amplified by family members, including her mother Marletta, who died in 2017.
Politicians, including Gov. Kristi Noem, wrote letters in support of Roach, said her daughter Clarissa Brown.
Noem’s office did not immediately respond when asked why Noem’s news release about Trump’s clemency announcement mentioned people who received pardons but not Roach.
Roach also received support from CAN-DO Justice for Clemency, a group run by Amy Povah, one of Roach’s previous prison mates. Povah reached out to Alice Johnson, who previously had her sentenced commuted by Trump, who got in touch with Ivanka Trump about Roach’s case.
Roach was set to be released in July 2023 for good time credit but applied in July 2020 for compassionate release. Vargo wrote a letter in support of her application but it was opposed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office he once worked for.
Judge Karen Schreier denied the request that fall and Roach re-applied, this time without the help of a lawyer.
Schreier approved the request on Jan. 15, noting that Roach would receive a shorter prison sentence if she had been sentenced today. She also noted that Roach was rushed to the hospital after prison medical staff failed to take care of one of her chronic illnesses.
Brown called her mother to share the news and Roach was put into quarantine where she would stay for two weeks before being released. But five days later, Brown called again to tell her mother she received a commutation — which called on Roach to be released immediately.
“It’s just like mind blowing" that I received compassionate release and a commutation, Roach said. “God really wants me out of here, he's making sure I get out,” she said with a laugh. “It’s hard telling what would have happened with my health if the judge or (Trump) didn't get me out."
Roach was picked up by her cousin, who lives in Virginia and made her Indian tacos for her first meal out of prison. She spent a week or two with her cousin before spending a week with Brown in California and coming to Rapid City.
Helping others
Being in prison for 23 years means Roach had to obtain a new ID and learn how to use the internet and smart phones.
She plans to stay in Rapid City for a year before moving to California to be with Brown.
"I want to do my best to give back and try to help kids and maybe make a difference in at least one of their lives — to not go into that path because it's a horrible, horrible life, Roach said.
She's working a temporary job at the organization that helped with her clemency bid and said Erik Bringswhite is trying to find a job for her at I Am Legacy, a community center focused on Indigenous culture, community and healing. Roach would also like to volunteer for one of Vargo's program such as diversion or a specialty court.
Roach says she wants to eventually work for a program that gives teens new experiences by taking them on field trips outside of their hometown.
"I lived in that box, so that's your norm, so you have drugs and violence all around you," she said. "But I want to be able to take them out of that norm and let them experience positive things in life."
"I just know that all these people out here that are on drugs right now need help," Roach said. "The crimes they are committing are under the influence and the drugs that they're doing, they're messing them up bad."
Roach said she only believes in prison for people such as mass murderers and child molesters. She said while she turned her life around in prison, many people don't and end up recidivating. She said it would be more effective for drug dealers to have to attend a treatment program and then give back to the community in some way.
