Rapid City murder suspect arrested in Box Elder; another remains missing

The police dog found Nelson in a culvert on Bennington Drive and police arrested him without incident, Medina said.

Nelson was then booked into the Pennington County Jail at 5:49 p.m, according to the jail website. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 10 a.m. on Monday.

All four of the suspects are also charged with aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping against Jake Williams.

They allegedly used a "cutting instrument" against Williams, a 37-year-old from Rapid City who was found outside the motel after the shooting with cuts to his face that required staples to heal, according to police reports.

Second-degree kidnapping involves holding or retaining a person as a ransom or reward, to use them as a shield or hostage, to facilitate a felony or flight from one, or to inflict injury or terrorize them. It contrasts to first-degree kidnapping which involves first unlawfully moving someone and/or holding them in a place for a long period of time.

Williams was also allegedly found with methamphetamine, a gun holster and magazine.

He is charged in state court with meth possession and in federal court with illegally possessing ammunition on the day of the shooting.