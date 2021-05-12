Rapid City murder suspect asks judge to transfer him to the Winner Jail

Anderson said Allman had one infraction this year — for trying to email someone he isn't allowed to contact — but the jail is allowed to use past behavior in determining housing assignments.

Anderson said he got a report from an investigator with the sheriff's office last fall that Allman was using other inmate accounts to coordinate crimes and contact witnesses in order to try to convince them not to testify against him. He said video footage and an inmate interview also prove that Allman yelled at another inmate from within his cell to try to intimate her.

The captain told Murphy that he didn't recall if the investigator provided specific allegations in the report and he didn't do further investigation because it's routine for the jail to use and trust information from law enforcement.

Restrained after self-harm

Anderson also addressed Allman's complaint about the pepper spray and "four-point restraint chair," which restrains people to the chair with ankle and wrist cuffs.

He said Allman was twice put in the chair, once in response to putting a clothing item around his neck in the fall. In response to the self-harm attempt, a corrections officer used pepper spray before putting Allman in the chair for three hours.