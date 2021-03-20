Rapid City murder suspect had federal arrest warrant, was suspect in another homicide

The Journal asked the Rapid City Police Department how intensely they searched for Allman after the July shooting, why they couldn’t find him if they were in touch with his girlfriend, and whether he was still considered a suspect in Donner's killing.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said on Friday afternoon that he was out of the office so he wouldn't be able to respond until Monday. Mark Vargo, Pennington County State’s Attorney, said the same thing when asked about his office’s involvement in the July cases.

The hearing, victim

Allman appeared in court with his lawyer John Murphy via a video feed from the Pennington County Jail, where he is being held in solitary confinement on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Murphy asked Judge Matt Brown if his client could be detained in Winner where he’s had no issues instead of in Rapid City where he’s had current and “historical difficulties.”

Allman told Judge Brown that he’s being held in solitary even though his only write-ups have been for having extra soap and underwear. He said he was once made to go to the bathroom on himself, was pepper sprayed and strapped to a chair for four hours, and is not allowed to have visitors, use the phone or send emails.